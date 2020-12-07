Gorgon City Drops New Must-Listen EP, "Realm"

Following a string of solid collaborative singles in 2020, including “House Arrest” with SOFI TUKKER and “Alive” with PAX, house duo Gorgon City released their new EP Realm last Friday, December 4th. Consisting of one new track and three past singles, Realm is a bass-heavy and dance-forward compilation that sounds like it was created to get a crowd moving.

Realm kicks off with the brand new single “Trapdoor,” a club-ready UK house track. It features ethereal vocal notes as well as a percussive beat reminiscent of tech house, with a heavy bassline dropping in after the intro and carrying the beat forward. “Grooves on the Vinyl” combines a more traditional deep house bass, funky synths, and snappy lyrics to offer up an infectious dance anthem.

“Roped In” takes listeners on a rhythmic journey of dreamy staccato beats, dramatic builds and drops, and soft, melodic respites. “Elizabeth Street” rounds out the EP with a gentle yet soulful progression of bass and beat that begs the body to move. Check out the EP in full below.

Realm is Gorgon City’s first multitrack project in over two years, following their full-length album Escape, which was released back in 2018. With a live tour expected sometime next year, perhaps we can look forward to a new album in 2021 as well.

