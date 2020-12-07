Gorgon City Drops New Must-Listen EP, "Realm"

Gorgon City Drops New Must-Listen EP, "Realm"

"Realm" is a bass-heavy and dance-forward compilation that sounds like it was created to get a crowd moving.
Author:
Publish date:

Will Robson Scott

Following a string of solid collaborative singles in 2020, including “House Arrest” with SOFI TUKKER and “Alive” with PAX, house duo Gorgon City released their new EP Realm last Friday, December 4th. Consisting of one new track and three past singles, Realm is a bass-heavy and dance-forward compilation that sounds like it was created to get a crowd moving.

Realm kicks off with the brand new single “Trapdoor,” a club-ready UK house track. It features ethereal vocal notes as well as a percussive beat reminiscent of tech house, with a heavy bassline dropping in after the intro and carrying the beat forward. “Grooves on the Vinyl” combines a more traditional deep house bass, funky synths, and snappy lyrics to offer up an infectious dance anthem.

“Roped In” takes listeners on a rhythmic journey of dreamy staccato beats, dramatic builds and drops, and soft, melodic respites. “Elizabeth Street” rounds out the EP with a gentle yet soulful progression of bass and beat that begs the body to move. Check out the EP in full below.

Realm is Gorgon City’s first multitrack project in over two years, following their full-length album Escape, which was released back in 2018. With a live tour expected sometime next year, perhaps we can look forward to a new album in 2021 as well. 

FOLLOW GORGON CITY:

Facebook: facebook.com/gorgoncity
Twitter: twitter.com/gorgoncity
Instagram: instagram.com/gorgoncity
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ggiJ7a

Related

go slow
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and Gorgon City Team Up for "Go Slow" ft. Roméo

Roméo provides soulful vocals for the new collaboration.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Rework Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla's "Moving Blind"

Gorgon City has cooked up yet another fresh tech house remix.

SOFI TUKKER Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City Unite for Seductive Lockdown Anthem "House Arrest"

The lockdown anthem you didn't know you needed.

Kaskade Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and Gorgon City Tease Upcoming Collab

Seemingly sparked from a wishful fan tweet, Kaskade and Gorgon City look to release a collaboration soon.

Color photo of Gorgon City standing in a dilapidated building.
NEWS

Gorgon City Announce Residency at KAOS in Las Vegas

The U.K. duo are the latest EDM act to call the superclub home.

PAX_Gorgon City_Comp_02
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #10: Gorgon City and PAX

Join us live as we sip custom cocktails crafted by Gorgon City and PAX.

Gorgon City
NEWS

Gorgon City Announces Fall ‘Kingdom’ Tour Dates Across North America and UK

Gorgon City return to their roots with expansive DJ Tour 'Kingdom' and announce upcoming club oriented EP on Suara label in July!

FreddyTodd-Promo-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Freddy Todd drops new EP 'Chrondor'

Get ready for funk influenced bass destroyers!