Gorillaz and Beck Share Performance Inside Animal Crossing

The two iconic acts joined forces for a performance of their collaborative track "The Valley Of The Pagans."
Gary Whitta

In honor of their recently released album, Gorillaz shared a new performance from inside Animal Crossing. For the virtual band's latest outing, they recruited Beck and entered the world of the relaxing video game sensation that helped us through the early days of the pandemic. The two acts took the stage as the musical guest for Gary Whitta's talk show, Animal Talking, held entirely inside the game.

For their adorable presentation, they chose their collaborative single "The Valley Of The Pagans." In addition to the music, earlier in the show, Gorillaz creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett took part in an interview with Whitta and spoke about what it's like being a part of a virtual band. The interview starts at 48:35 and the performance follows at the 1:27 mark.

"The Valley Of The Pagans" was released last week as a part of the seventh Gorillaz record, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. You can download or stream their latest LP here.

Source: NME

