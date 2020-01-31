Gorillaz Fuse Rock and Hip-Hop in "Momentary Bliss" ft. slowthai and Slaves for 1st Song Machine Episode

Earlier in the week, Gorillaz shared a theme song for something called Song Machine. It has now come to light that the endeavor will be an episodic series highlighting the group's creative process around select pieces of music.

As you might expect, their cartoon avatars are along for the ride. Episode One depicts how a song titled "Momentary Bliss" featuring hip-hop emcee slowthai and post-hardcore band Slaves came together, with animations of the characters superimposed over the studio footage. A far cry from Gorillaz' eclectic style, the song encapsulates more of a fusion between rock and rap.

Perhaps best known for their 2000 smash hit, "Clint Eastwood," Gorillaz formed in 1998 as an audiovisual collaborative project between Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewitt. Remi Kabaka Jr. - who has worked with the group since 2011 - was listed as an official member in the 2019 documentary, Gorillaz: Reject False Icons.

The release date for Episode Two of Song Machine has not been announced at the time of writing.

