Gorillaz Share Clip of "Song Machine Theme Tune" to Tease Upcoming Project

It remains to be seen whether Gorillaz Present: Song Machine is an EP, album, or something else entirely.
Gorillaz have remained relatively quiet since founding member Damon Albarn revealed that he had spent time in the studio with Flume over a year ago. That may change soon, as the British audiovisual trio have teased a project called Gorillaz Present: Song Machine with a snippet of a track titled "Song Machine Theme Tune."

Brief as the clip may be, it shows that the cartoon group may be leaning towards a more classic electronic music sound for their upcoming endeavor. What it doesn't disclose is whether Gorillaz Present: Song Machine will be a traditional body of work (like an album or EP), an episodic series, or something less conventional.

Originally a duo consisting of Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz formed in 1998 and released their debut EP, Tomorrow Comes Today, in 2000. The 2019 documentary Gorillaz: Reject False Icons referred to Remi Kabaka Jr. - who has collaborated with the group since 2011 - as an official member.

Fans can likely expect more information about Gorillaz Present: Song Machine to trickle out in the coming months.

