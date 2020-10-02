Gorillaz Release Latest Installment of "Song Machine" Project Featuring Elton John and 6LACK - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Gorillaz Release Latest Single From "Song Machine" Project Featuring Elton John and 6LACK

The full "Song Machine" project is due out October 23rd.
Back in January, Gorillaz announced their extensive "Song Machine" project, which features a series of collaborative singles dubbed "episodes." Last month, they revealed the tracklist, which boasts a slew high-profile features such as Beck, ScHoolboy Q, and many more. With their latest release, they've enlisted the legendary Elton John as well as hip-hop artist 6LACK for "The Pink Phantom."

"The Pink Phantom" follows the trend that the "Song Machine" releases have been following since the first one, as it retains a laid-back, trippy feel and lets the features shine. The iconic John belts passionate, lovelorn lyrics while 6LACK handles perfectly crafted verses in-between. Much like the other releases from the "Song Machine" project, "The Pink Phantom" is accompanied by a music video, which features both 2-D and Murdock from Gorillaz as well as a digitized version of 6LACK and an animated version of Elton John. 

You can watch the music video for "The Pink Phantom" below.

