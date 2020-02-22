Grandtheft Switches Things Up on “Dripoholic” ft. Yung Tory

Though he took a short break from his frequent releases in 2019, Canadian producer Grandtheft has done it all in his years-long career. Now, he is back with his first release of 2020, linking up with rising rapper Yung Tory on a heater titled “Dripoholic.”

Grandtheft (real name Aaron Waisglass) is notorious for his versatile production style, constantly moving from trap to pop to dancehall. With “Dripoholic,” however, he effectively transitions into the hip-hop lane. His detailed production starts off with distant keys before quickly transitioning into a quirky beat that’s dominated by snappy drums and playful 808 patterns, complimenting Yung Tory’s vibrant delivery.

“Yung Tory is one of my favorite new artists and the next rapper to blow out of Toronto. He’s got original flows, melodic sense, and creative energy,” said Waisglass of his collaboration with the rapper. “We have finished three records together so far and 'Dripoholic' is the first one we are dropping! It’s also the first song we made together. We recorded this in my living room on edibles an hour after we met. I feel like there’s a lack of fun rap songs these days and I’ve been trying to make more slaps like this one.”

One of Gradtheft’s first hits was “Easy Go” with Delaney Jane in 2016, which has since gathered over 33 million streams across platforms and gone Gold in Canada. The release was partially responsible for the massive success that has allowed him to tour with The Chainsmokers and release official remixes for artists such as Rihanna, Calvin Harris, and Katy Perry, in addition to collaborating with the likes of Diplo, MAX and Troyboi.

