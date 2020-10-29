Listen to Grimes' Ambient, AI-Powered Electronic Lullaby

Synth-pop icon Grimes is a new mother to X Æ A-Xii (yes, that is the child's actual name, in case you hadn't heard) with her husband, billionaire Elon Musk. Of course, every new mother can sympathize with sleepless nights, as an infant can cry for hours at a time, keeping everyone in the house awake.

New mothers such as Grimes are no strangers to lullabies, and the eccentric art pop artist has taken things a step further by creating her own in partnership with AI mood music startup Endel Pacific.

The lullaby is an electronic ballad that's described as a "limited edition sleep soundscape." Grimes' vocal work and music form the basis for the song, and the AI elements are then incorporated to adapt the soundscape to many different factors, depending on the listener's location, local weather, and other criteria. It's a stunning concept and one that is perfect for helping to calm and soothe a young child—or a full-grown adult—right to sleep.

"I think, if approached properly, AI has the ability to radically fix our world," said Grimes in a statement on the lullaby's release. "I appreciate Endel because they represent the growing trend of humane technology. I hope that the fields of AI safety, research, philosophy, as well as humane AI and spiritual technology etc. can grow a lot in the coming years. We'll need it!"

"AI Lullaby" is currently available exclusively through Endel's app. Proceeds from the project go to directly to nonprofits A.I. For Anyone and Naked Heart Foundation.



