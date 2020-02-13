Grimes Says Lil Peep's Death Inspired Her New Song, "Delete Forever"

The music community was hit hard by the 2017 death of American singer songwriter Lil Peep, and it turns out Canadian singer/songwriter Grimes was no exception. She has released "Delete Forever," a more acoustic iteration of her avant-garde signature sound, revealing in an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that it was inspired by the young artist's untimely passing.

"It's about the opioid epidemic and that kind of thing because I've had quite a few friends actually pass away," she told Lowe. "In particular, one friend when I was 18 passed away from complications related to opioid addiction. Artists keep dying so I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died because I just got super, super triggered by that.”

"Delete Forever" by Grimes can be streamed or downloaded across platforms here. Her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, is slated for release on February 21st, 2020.

