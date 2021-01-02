Grimes Releases Full "Miss Anthropocene" Remix Album Featuring REZZ, Richie Hawtin, More

With the original album out for nearly a year, electronic music producers have reimagined Grimes' Miss Anthropocene from a rave perspective.

The synthpop songstress brought together numerous high-profile electronic artists, including Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, and REZZ to make her remix album Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition) a reality.

The record is vastly a sonic exploration of the darker, trunk-thumping flavors of techno made possible by a tone-setting opening remix from ANNA and a distortion-heavy take on "My Name Is Dark" by Julien Bracht. Those tracks contrast with the melancholic pop contributions of BloodPop® and Channel Tres, who brilliantly outfit "Delete Forever" with chunky funk bass and disco textures.

REZZ's spin on "Violence" stands out as somewhat of an outlier due to its midtempo bass structure, but her contribution is certainly a highlight. After REZZ called the original track, which was produced by the late i_o, one of her favorite releases of 2019, she made the most of the opportunity by preserving the tone of the original while adding her signature grit to the track's low end.

The full Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition) is out now with eleven remixes total.

