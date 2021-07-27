Check Out Grimes' Splendour XR DJ Set—Along With Some Wild Comments on Discord
Publish date:

Check Out Grimes' Splendour XR DJ Set—Along With Some Wild Comments on Discord

A YouTuber screen-recorded the set, which came along with some hilarious comments on the "Grimes Metaverse Super Beta" Discord server.
Author:

Kim Metso

A YouTuber screen-recorded the set, which came along with some hilarious comments on the "Grimes Metaverse Super Beta" Discord server.

The "Grimes Metaverse Super Beta" Discord server is as interesting a place as one might expect.

Fans of the enigmatic musician gathered to hear her Splendour XR DJ set over the weekend. Packed with new music and some tracks that Grimes herself insists will not be released—at least in the form that appeared in the set—she weaves through tech and deep house, trip-hop, and more genres in her selections, which include music by REZZ, Volac, ANNA, Joris Voorn, Burial, and Enya.

"This is def more a love set for a big sound system," Grimes explained in the chat. "It's so funny on the phone. I hope at least someone is listening on a system somewhere."

Grimes.

Grimes.

Recommended Articles

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

Lollapalooza Chicago
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.

Skrillex
NEWS

New ASCAP Listing Signals Super-Collab From Skrillex, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Future and DJ Khaled

From what we know so far, "Tip" has a superstar roster for the ages.

Fans from all over joined to take in the eclectic set, as greetings from Germany, Thailand, Italy, and other countries around the globe appeared in the Discord chat, along with some wild commentary and troll messages. 

"GRIMES PLEASE SIGN MY JUUL," one fan pleaded. "this sounds so fire when you're on ADHD meds," asserted another. "this is crazier than the time I matched with my uncle on grindr," said another. At one point, someone even asked her if she has a "favorite sword."

Grimes herself was responsive in chat, and did well to keep up with and respond to the overwhelming amount of messages and questions pouring in. You can watch the recording below.

FOLLOW GRIMES:

Facebook: facebook.com/actuallygrimes
Twitter: twitter.com/Grimezsz
Instagram: instagram.com/grimes
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gO9s6D

Related

Alter-Ego-main
NEWS

Grimes is Judging a New Singing Competition Show—For Digital Avatars

Grimes will join will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, and more on the "Alter Ego" panel this fall.

grimes
MUSIC RELEASES

Grimes Releases Full "Miss Anthropocene" Remix Album Featuring REZZ, Richie Hawtin, More

Grimes recruited some of techno's biggest tastemakers for her brand new remix album.

rezz grimes
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ and Grimes Are Working on New Music

"We WILL get this done!!!"

f9846a00-1943-11eb-9d32-9025de2f2370
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Grimes' Ambient, AI-Powered Electronic Lullaby

"I think, if approached properly, AI has the ability to radically fix our world."

Grimes
NEWS

Grimes Tempts Instaban with Nude Pregnancy Announcement Photo

Grimes has not made comments indicating who the father might be.

Grimes/Lizzy Wizzy
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Grimes' Cyberpunk 2077 DJ Mix, Released by Her In-Game Character

As the game's voice of Lizzy Wizzy, this new 17-track mix serves as a companion soundtrack to the cyberpunk universe.

Grimes and Keanu Reeves' character from Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

Grimes Leaks Info on Cyberpunk 2077 During Livestream

Grimes shared information on her character in Cyberpunk 2077 during a recent livestream.

Grimes
MUSIC RELEASES

Grimes Releases Self-Directed Music Video for i_o Collab "Violence"

Grimes is extremely talented.