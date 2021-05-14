GRiZ Takes Listeners on an Intergalactic Ride With New Single "Astro Funk"

Multi-instrumentalist and future funk producer GRiZ has been on a roll as of late, releasing a series of dominating tracks this year—namely “Vibe Check,” “Ease Your Mind” with Ganja White Night, and “Bring Me Back” with Elohim.

Out today, his newest single "Astro Funk" showcases yet another brilliant amalgamation from the cross-genre electronic producer.

Featuring sultry saxophone skills, groovy guitar riffs, a bobbin' bassline, and astronomical synth sounds, "Astro Funk" is an otherworldly experience. “Intergalactic blaster 'Astro Funk' bout to take you on a trip," he said in a statement. "Gas up the spaceship.”

GRiZ incorporated a multitude of unique sounds for the composition of this track and executed it with finesse. "Astro Funk" is a true testament to his remarkable ability to evolve as an artist since GRiZ continues to produce diverse music with creative depths.

You can find "Astro Funk" on streaming platforms here.

