GRiZ Keeps His Wobble Crown With Latest EP "Bangers[5].Zip"

Back and bangin', GRiZ reaffirms his place as the premier producer for trippy dubstep and bass music with the unveiling of his latest EP, Bangers[5].Zip. Complete with three new tracks, the EP is the fifth installment of his independently released Bangers EP series and follows November's Bangers[4].Zip.

The EP includes "The Baddest," full of wobbly distortion and high energy bass, and "Spaceship Ride," a rock & roll-infused standout featuring vocals from GRiZ himself. Both include the artist's signature acid-dripping production style and feel-good lyrical themes.

Members of his live band, ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier, are also included on the EP, featured in "My Friends and I Pt. 3." The groovy single is a funky continuation of "My Friends and I Pt. 2" from 2019's Ride Waves LP, which featured Snoop Dogg and ProbCause, as well as the original from his 2016 Good Will Prevail record (also with ProbCause).

GRiZ has also been keeping busy with a host of live-streamed performances including a massive four-hour acid mix and an virtual set for Room Service Music Festival.

