GRiZ and Deadbeats Link Up for All-Star Showing On "Bangers[6].Zip" EP

It's been a banner year for GRiZ, from his fan-favorite livestreams to a steady stream of releases that show no sign of slowing down. Bangers[6].Zip, released October 16th via Deadbeats, is a powerhouse collaboration with Zeds Dead's imprint, spanning all things bass, dubstep and trap. The project's three tracks are a strong showing from GRiZ, whose enthusiasm for experimentation and sonic exploration is evident throughout.

"No Doubt" kicks the EP off to a characteristically psychedelic start, handily integrating energy-building vocal samples for a wobbly, tension-relieving drop. The project then picks up the pace with "Juicy" with Blunts & Blondes, adding forward-thinking synths and complex percussion for a more upbeat addition to the track series.

Concluding with "Brain Fuzz," the EP's hero head banger track, Bangers[6].Zip is a multifaceted display of the reggaeton-inspired bass music sub-genre GRiZ helped to popularize.

