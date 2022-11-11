Listen to GRiZ's Heavy-Hitting "Bangers[7].Zip" EP

Less than two months after his dreamy Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4 mixtape, GRiZ is back to ensure the music never stops with a new EP, Bangers[7].Zip.

It's been over two years since his last Bangers.ZIP EP. Back and better than ever, 7 lives up to the hype of its predecessors with three dizzying dubstep tracks.

GRiZ's kicks off the EP with "Skydive," an anthemic bass record with ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier. Then comes the distorted, heavy-hitting cut “Laser Fire,” followed by the hip-hop and dubstep hybrid "MEGAZORD." The latter track also features the two longtime collaborators, whose contributions to GRiZ's wobbly, funk-driven sound are as potent as ever.

Listen to Bangers[7].Zip below.

GRiZ is now set to cap off the year by returning to his hometown of Detroit for his annual "GRiZMAS" events on December 9th and 10th. A week later, he'll host his second annual Space Camp at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum on December 16th and 17th.

You can stream Bangers[7].Zip here.

