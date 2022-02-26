GRiZ and Big Gigantic to Release Reggae-Infused Dubstep Collaboration
GRiZ and Big Gigantic are once again ready to let the good times roll.
The two have become a celebrated joint creative force over the years, and following up on their recent record "Daily Routine" from GRiZ's Rainbow Brain album, bass music's funkiest producers are back at it.
That being said, however, what's coming next appears to be a different beast. Late last year, fans began to inquire into an ID GRiZ had begun rinsing out on tour, a track characterized by a grinding, saw-like dubstep bassline.
It's tough to tell based on the brevity of the clip, but it'd seem GRiZ and Big Gigantic are taking their next release back to an era where reggae and dubstep were on a full collision course. Known in some circles as Reggaestep, the genre makes use of harmonic chords to accentuate the offbeats.
Recommended Articles
GRiZ and Big Gigantic to Release Reggae-Infused Dubstep Collaboration
GRiZ and Big Gigantic have some new heat to add to their storied collaborative saga.
New PC App Turns Your Nintendo Console Into an 8-Bit Synthesizer
SynthNes is innovating using the tools of a formative era in videogame technology.
A Daft Punk Helmet LEGO Submission Could Enter Official Production
These intricate Daft Punk LEGO creations would be a standout display in the home of any electronic music fan.
For GRiZ and Big Gigantic specifically, the approach is reminiscent of their prior collaboration, "Power" back in 2012. And given the artists' focus on bringing robust live instrumentation into their arrangements, it would make a lot of sense.
Luckily, according to GRiZ, it won't be long until fans have this heater in their hands. The thus far unnamed collaboration hits stores everywhere next week, according to GRiZ.
FOLLOW GRIZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz
FOLLOW BIG GIGANTIC:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/BigGigantic
Twitter: www.twitter.com/BigGigantic
Instagram: www.instagram.com/BigGigantic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mk9iGi