It's been over a year since GRiZ and Boogie T's high-flying collaborative EP Supa Fly, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the two bass heavyweights are once again joining forces.

The two artists, who are unparalleled in their ability to blend funk and dubstep, have an ID in the works that is an absolute beast of a bass tune. The track features the forward-thinking sound design that GRiZ exhibited in his fan favorite Subtronics collaboration "Griztronics" as well as vocals that represent signature elements of both artists styles, emanating reggae flavors and referencing the duo's Supa Fly project.

GRiZ recently took to Instagram to share a preview of the track, writing "THIS NEW [Boogie T] COLLAB IS EVERYTHING." If that vernacular doesn't hype you up as a bass music fan, what will?

You can check out the preview in all its wobbly glory below.

