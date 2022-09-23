Skip to main content
Listen to GRiZ's Dreamy Mixtape, "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4"

The nine-track collection brims with GRiZ's sultry electro-soul style.

Garrett Poulos

Just in time for the burst of fall’s vibrant colors, GRiZ has dropped the fourth installment of his Chasing The Golden Hour mixtape series.

Following the release of two singles: the airy" Your Light" and last week’s disco-inspired "On a High," Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4 is here in full. It's been a long two years since Vol. 3, and it's clear GRiZ took the time to hone his classic funk roots, resulting in a masterful record replete with dreamy sound design.

"I wanted to recreate the carefree good vibes you feel when it’s just about sunset on the perfect summer evening and everything is the most beautiful shimmering tint of gold,” GRiZ said in a press statement. “Chasing The Golden Hour is that magical moment, it is the cool breeze against your back, it is sweet summer swagger in music form.”

griz

GRiZ performs at his "GRiZMAS In July" event in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The nine-track collection brims with bubbly synths and playful brass melodies, starting with “Mystik Dub,” which opens the floodgates to GRiZ's funk-filled sonic journey and beautifully lays the groundwork for the rest of the tape. “Keep Bouncin’” flaunts his signature sax before the ensuing “Airplane Mode,” a stunning track featuring ProbCause and vocalist Chrishira Perrier.

The latter half of Vol. 4 begins with the heady, atmospheric melody of “Carry On,” then rolls into the hazy downtempo grooves of “Gooey.” GRiZ brings it all home with the tape's tantalizing closer, “Sundown,” honing his sultry electro-soul style and leaving listeners with a rush of euphoria.

Listen to Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4 below.

