GRiZ Releases Nostalgic "Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3" Mixtape

Multi-faceted producer and musician GRiZ has kept fans captivated over the years with his unique, funk-filled productions that include live saxophone and other impressive instrumentation. That sound is perhaps most thoroughly explored on his Chasing The Golden Hour mixtape series, and now GRiZ has just released its third installment.

Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3 explores a warm and nostalgic side of GRiZ that evokes a sense of enjoying the dog days of summer and taking in each moment. That's evident on tracks like "Gettin High, Havin Fun" and "Nights In Shibuya," which take a smooth and sultry approach to GRiZ's extravagant and expansive sound. "Wish" and "Floating" take that vibe even deeper to an almost atmospheric territory, while "Won't Be Gone Long" and "Where Will I Go" are more reminiscent of Motown soul classics from a different era altogether.

Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3 is a deep exploration of the GRiZ sound that lives up to the series' name and elicits an almost indescribable, nostalgic feeling. "I wanted to recreate the carefree good vibes you feel when it’s just about sunset on the perfect summer evening and everything is the most beautiful shimmering tint of gold," says GRiZ about the new mixtape. "Chasing The Golden Hour is that magical moment, it is the cool breeze against your back, it is sweet summer swagger in music form."

The mixtape as a whole serves as a soundtrack for relishing in those fading warm summer nights and preparing for what comes after. Pt. 3 is certainly a summer-themed mixtape, but the emotion it packs will undoubtedly be keeping the GRiZ faithful warm long into the cold, dreary winter days.

Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3 is out now and available here.

