GRiZ and Clozee Drop Must-Listen Collab, "Color Of Your Soul"

When it comes to producing huge, symphonic bass tracks, both GRiZ and Clozee are second to none. So it was only a matter of time until a collaboration of this magnitude took place.

Today, the Denver-based artists have released their new single "Color Of Your Soul," arriving on Clozee's Odyzey Music banner.

If you have seen GRiZ or Clozee perform over the past few months, you've probably witnessed them tease the track at their live shows. Living in the Denver area, they began to grow close, naturally developing a creative bond that led them to the studio. And before long, their first-ever collab came to fruition.

"It was an absolute dream to make ‘Color Of Your Soul’ with GRiZ," CloZee said in a press statement. "Grant has always been a huge inspiration as an artist and human."

The song is flat out sensory overload, filled with color and richness in its composition. It starts out with a wash of ethereal vocal chops, a signature element of Clozee's sound design. It eventually leads into a blitz of bass reminiscent of retro dubstep, in an arrangement GRiZ called "lush, bangin, big, deep, colorful, victorious, and heart expanding."

Stream "Color Of Your Soul" here.

Artwork for GRiZ and Clozee's "Color Of Your Soul." Artwork by pxEYES

