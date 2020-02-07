GRiZ Stuns with House Single "Could U" on Night Bass

GRiZ (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has released his latest single, "Could U," via AC Slater's Night Bass imprint.

"Could U" is quite a departure from Kwiecinski's usual work, but it's just as impressive as what listeners come to expect from the Colorado producer. Maintaining his funky sound, "Could U" is a house stunner that works the bass line perfectly to keep dance floors moving. Fans who enjoyed his recent tracks "Gonna Get Funky" or "Now Til Infinity" will certainly vibe with his latest offering.

Kwiecinski has consistently been one of the more prominent voices in dance music. Last year, he released his highly anticipated album, Ride Waves. Following the release of his latest effort, he released four EP's aptly titled Bangers[?].Zip. These included a number of tracks fans have been asking for including his and Subtronics' "Griztronics," "Tiger Kingdom Space Camp," and "Let's Get Weird."

