Watch the Trippy Visualizer for GRiZ and Ganja White Night's "Ease Your Mind"

Watch the Trippy Visualizer for GRiZ and Ganja White Night's "Ease Your Mind"

"Ease My Mind" is accompanied by a funky music video created by My Name Is Ebo.
Author:
Publish date:

My Name Is Ebo

Last July, GRiZ and Ganja White Night first teased that they were working on music together via Instagram. As most would imagine, the quick snippet caused quite a stir from both artists' fanbases. Over half a year of patiently waiting, they've now delivered the single, called "Ease Your Mind," via SubCarbon.

"Ease Your Mind" is the effortlessly funky bass anthem we've all been craving. GRiZ and Ganja White Night are a natural pairing, as both tend to flow between wobbly and funky throughout their releases. This time around, GRiZ's signature saxophone has effortlessly blended with Ganja White Night's unmistakable, earth-shattering basses to create an instant classic. 

The release of "Ease Your Mind" is accompanied by an animated visualizer created by Belgian street artist My Name Is Ebo, who fans may recognize as the artist behind Ganja White Night and their label Subcarbon's artwork. The visualizer follows GRiZ and Ganja White Night's animated personas on a psychedelic trip, a wild ride fans will certainly enjoy.

Watch the music video for "Ease My Mind" below. 

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ

FOLLOW GANJA WHITE NIGHT:

Facebook: facebook.com/GanjaWhiteKnight
Instagram: instagram.com/GanjaWhiteKnight
Twitter: twitter.com/GanjaWhiteKnight
Spotify: spoti.fi/2FuqR5I

Related

Zeds Dead and Ganja White Night
MUSIC RELEASES

Zeds Dead and Ganja White Night Unveil Their Latest Collaboration, "Dead Of Night"

This is the third track from the forthcoming Deadbeats compilation.

27629347_10160161054610651_2507538241754453151_o
NEWS

Ganja White Night Releases Stunning New Music Video

Ganja White Night just released their third fully animated music video!

ganja white night
NEWS

Ganja White Night Release New Album, The One, Announce Tour

Ganja White Night are hitting the road this fall.

A press photo of Colorado DJ/producer GRiZ (real name Grant Richard Kwiecinski).
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Stuns with House Single "Could U" on Night Bass

We didn't see this one coming.

ganja white night
EVENTS

Ganja White Night Announce Lineup for 2021 Red Rocks Weekend Run "Wobble Rocks"

The duo are set to be joined by Boogie T, Caspa, and more over the April 2021 weekend.

Airplane Rave
NEWS

Fans are Treated to a Mini Rave Courtesy of Ganja White Night On a Grounded Airplane Returning from Lost Lands

Cause when there is a "Secret Set" by Ganja White Night and an airplane full of ravers turning it into an after-after party on your flight back home from Lost Lands, you definitely know its lit!

A press photo of Colorado DJ/producer GRiZ (real name Grant Richard Kwiecinski).
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Continues String of Releases with Bangers[4].zip EP

GRiZ is on a roll this year.

38391210_2000598759992097_7184910331162918912_n
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops Second Spoken Word Poem [Watch]

GRiZ turns back to Grant