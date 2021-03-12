Watch the Trippy Visualizer for GRiZ and Ganja White Night's "Ease Your Mind"

Last July, GRiZ and Ganja White Night first teased that they were working on music together via Instagram. As most would imagine, the quick snippet caused quite a stir from both artists' fanbases. Over half a year of patiently waiting, they've now delivered the single, called "Ease Your Mind," via SubCarbon.

"Ease Your Mind" is the effortlessly funky bass anthem we've all been craving. GRiZ and Ganja White Night are a natural pairing, as both tend to flow between wobbly and funky throughout their releases. This time around, GRiZ's signature saxophone has effortlessly blended with Ganja White Night's unmistakable, earth-shattering basses to create an instant classic.

The release of "Ease Your Mind" is accompanied by an animated visualizer created by Belgian street artist My Name Is Ebo, who fans may recognize as the artist behind Ganja White Night and their label Subcarbon's artwork. The visualizer follows GRiZ and Ganja White Night's animated personas on a psychedelic trip, a wild ride fans will certainly enjoy.

Watch the music video for "Ease My Mind" below.

