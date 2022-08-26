GRiZ and LSDREAM Drop Space Bass Banger, "Funkonaut"

GRiZ and LSDREAM have teamed up for a massive collab, taking fans on a funk-filled space expedition with “Funkonaut."

Debuted last December at GRiZ’s inaugural Space Camp event at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum, “Funkonaut” fuses GRiZ’s signature sound with LSDREAM’s unique brand of space bass. The result is a wonky, thrilling banger that perfectly encapsulates the unique styles of its creators.

The new track arrives ahead of both GRiZ's and LSDREAM’s performances at the former's curated camping event, "Triple Rainbow," scheduled for September 16th and 17th at Washington’s Alpine Valley Music Theater. Both are also set to appear at a number of major festivals before throwing down at GRiZ's second annual Space Camp in mid-December.

You can listen to "Funkonaut" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

