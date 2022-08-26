Skip to main content
GRiZ and LSDREAM Drop Space Bass Banger, "Funkonaut"

"Funkoanut" fuses GRiZ’s signature sound with LSDREAM’s unique brand of space bass.

LSDREAM/Twitter

GRiZ and LSDREAM have teamed up for a massive collab, taking fans on a funk-filled space expedition with “Funkonaut."

Debuted last December at GRiZ’s inaugural Space Camp event at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum, “Funkonaut” fuses GRiZ’s signature sound with LSDREAM’s unique brand of space bass. The result is a wonky, thrilling banger that perfectly encapsulates the unique styles of its creators.

The new track arrives ahead of both GRiZ's and LSDREAM’s performances at the former's curated camping event, "Triple Rainbow," scheduled for September 16th and 17th at Washington’s Alpine Valley Music Theater. Both are also set to appear at a number of major festivals before throwing down at GRiZ's second annual Space Camp in mid-December.

You can listen to "Funkonaut" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

MUSIC RELEASES

35 Artists Contribute to REAPER's Gigantic "DISRUPTOR" Remix Album

Jon Casey, JEANIE, Kumarion, HD-4884 and more produced spine-chilling remixes of music from REAPER's debut album.

By Nick Yopko
Kaleena Zanders, Party Pupils
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaleena Zanders and Party Pupils Channel Whitney Houston On New Single, "ME WITHOUT U"

The gospel house track interpolates Zanders' soaring vocals alongside a pulsing funk beat.

By Rachel Kupfer

