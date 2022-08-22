GRiZ and LSDREAM Announce Release Date of Long-Awaited Collab, "Funkonaut"
Fans of GRiZ and LSDREAM can finally mark their calendars for the release of "Funkonaut," the first-ever collab from the bass-funk masterminds.
The two debuted their upcoming track in late December 2021, appearing onstage together at GRiZ's Space Camp event in Virginia. That's when fans got the first taste of "Funkonaut," a wobbly record that blends elements of dubstep and trap music with the psychedelic hallmarks of GRiZ's and LSDREAM's respective sounds.
The moment was brief, but electric:
According to GRiZ, "Funkonaut" will hit streaming platforms this Friday, August 26th. Check out his announcement below and pre-save the track here.
GRiZ and LSDREAM Announce Release Date of Long-Awaited Collab, "Funkonaut"
