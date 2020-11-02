GRiZ Celebrates LGBT History Month With Dazzling "Medusa" Remix Package

Last Friday, multi-instrumentalist GRiZ celebrated LGBT History Month with an official remix package for his hit “Medusa,” which features fellow queer DJ and producer Wreckno. Promoted as a "queer anthem banger," the original track was intended to empower the queer community. The remix pack—which features Gioli & Assia, J. Worra, Super Future, NotLö, and a GRiZ VIP—reignites the song's excitement and showcases its far-reaching interest throughout the electronic music community.

The remix package follows the release of GRiZ’s Bangers[6].Zip EP. While live events are on hold, GRiZ has taken his engaging visuals and persona to the streaming landscape, providing massive performances and intimate moments from the comfort of listener's homes. Most recently, he produced a two-day virtual retreat with his third annual Camp Kulabunga, which offered fans a chance to connect and find a sense of community, self-empowerment, and inclusivity.

Medusa (Remixes) kicks off with a GRiZ VIP, which unleashes a more profound, funky flavor than the original. Italian female duo Giolì & Assia provide a deep house revision while Grand Rapids-standout Super Future opts for a heavy dose of rolling 808s and bass. NotLö—a rising Denver-based producer and recent affiliate of Truth's Deep, Dark and Dangerous—delivers dark, experimental sounds on her submission before the remix pack is topped off by J.Worra's technical proficiency and crisp house production.

Listen to the Medusa remix bundle here.

