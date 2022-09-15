Listen to GRiZ's Sun-Kissed House Track, "On a High"

The next entry in GRiZ's long-running mixtape series, Chasing The Golden Hour, showcases the beauty of those golden hours when the sun hits just right and everything glows.

Seven years ago, GRiZ picked up his instruments and drove right towards the sun with the release of the first chapter of Chasing The Golden Hour. Now, he's returned with the second single off the upcoming fourth installment of the series.

Like last week's "Your Light," "On a High" slows things down to help listeners bask in the warm energy that inspires the record's title. Sultry vocals layered atop a disco-inspired, synth-laden bassline create a groove that's best enjoyed on a chilly fall hike in the forest or a lakeside bike ride. A relaxing counterpart to his larger-than-life bass anthems, "On a High" will help GRiZ's fans transition to the colder seasons with ease.

"On a High" is out now. You can listen below and stream the single here.

