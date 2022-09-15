Skip to main content
Listen to GRiZ's Sun-Kissed House Track, "On a High"

Listen to GRiZ's Sun-Kissed House Track, "On a High"

It's the second single from his upcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" tape.

Garrett Poulos

It's the second single from his upcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" tape.

The next entry in GRiZ's long-running mixtape series, Chasing The Golden Hour, showcases the beauty of those golden hours when the sun hits just right and everything glows.

Seven years ago, GRiZ picked up his instruments and drove right towards the sun with the release of the first chapter of Chasing The Golden Hour. Now, he's returned with the second single off the upcoming fourth installment of the series.

Like last week's "Your Light," "On a High" slows things down to help listeners bask in the warm energy that inspires the record's title. Sultry vocals layered atop a disco-inspired, synth-laden bassline create a groove that's best enjoyed on a chilly fall hike in the forest or a lakeside bike ride. A relaxing counterpart to his larger-than-life bass anthems, "On a High" will help GRiZ's fans transition to the colder seasons with ease.

"On a High" is out now. You can listen below and stream the single here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Poulos-GRiZ-BeachParty-2021-7 copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to GRiZ's Sun-Kissed House Track, "On a High"

It's the second single from his upcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" tape.

By Nick Yopko
Doja Cat performing in 2021 at iHeart Radio
NEWS

Doja Cat Reveals Her Fourth Album Will Be Influenced By "Rave Culture"

Doja Cat is the latest hip-hop artist in recent times to turn to electronic music for inspiration, joining the ranks of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé and Big Sean.

By Cameron Sunkel
defected
INDUSTRY

Defected Records Sets 30% Minimum Royalty Rate for Recording Artists and Producers

Defected has reportedly also written off un-recouped debts that were signed pre-2012.

By Lennon Cihak

Follow GRiZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

Related

griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops First Single Off Forthcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" Tape

Two years after the release of "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 3," GRiZ has released "Your Light," the first single off the tape's follow-up.

griz the sponges
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and The Sponges Finally Release Funky, Fan-Favorite House Track, "Volume"

"Volume" will not be distributed to major streaming platforms due to difficulty clearing its many samples.

griz
NEWS

GRiZ Announces New 23-Track Album "Rainbow Brain": Listen to a Preview

GRiZ's upcoming album is inspired by the legends of the dubstep genre.

MALAA
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Malaa's Gritty New House Track, "Hypnotic"

“Hypnotic” marks the third single from Malaa's forthcoming debut album, "DON MALAA."

GriZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Shares Preview of Wobbly Unreleased Dubstep Tune

Listen to GRiZ share previews of a monster dubstep track via his socials.

griz clozee
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and Clozee Drop Must-Listen Collab, "Color Of Your Soul"

The Denver natives have joined forces to produce a bass-heavy single.

GRiZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Takes Listeners on an Intergalactic Ride With New Single "Astro Funk"

"Gas up the spaceship."

GRiZ and Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and Subtronics Tease Wobbly New Track at Electric Forest

Subtronics unveiled his "Griztronics" collab with GRiZ during his Electric Forest set.