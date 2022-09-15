Listen to GRiZ's Sun-Kissed House Track, "On a High"
The next entry in GRiZ's long-running mixtape series, Chasing The Golden Hour, showcases the beauty of those golden hours when the sun hits just right and everything glows.
Seven years ago, GRiZ picked up his instruments and drove right towards the sun with the release of the first chapter of Chasing The Golden Hour. Now, he's returned with the second single off the upcoming fourth installment of the series.
Like last week's "Your Light," "On a High" slows things down to help listeners bask in the warm energy that inspires the record's title. Sultry vocals layered atop a disco-inspired, synth-laden bassline create a groove that's best enjoyed on a chilly fall hike in the forest or a lakeside bike ride. A relaxing counterpart to his larger-than-life bass anthems, "On a High" will help GRiZ's fans transition to the colder seasons with ease.
"On a High" is out now. You can listen below and stream the single here.
Recommended Articles
Listen to GRiZ's Sun-Kissed House Track, "On a High"
It's the second single from his upcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" tape.
Doja Cat Reveals Her Fourth Album Will Be Influenced By "Rave Culture"
Doja Cat is the latest hip-hop artist in recent times to turn to electronic music for inspiration, joining the ranks of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé and Big Sean.
Defected Records Sets 30% Minimum Royalty Rate for Recording Artists and Producers
Defected has reportedly also written off un-recouped debts that were signed pre-2012.
Follow GRiZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz