GRiZ Shares Preview of Soulful, Glitched Out Unreleased Bass Track

Watch GRiZ rock out to the unreleased ID in a video shared on Instagram.
Most artists don't have the ability to hop on social media and send their fanbase into a frenzy by sharing simple previews of new music. GRiZ, however, isn't most artists.

As if releasing a new EP and a full mixtape in the span of one month wasn't enough, EDM's de facto Funkmaster General took to Instagram today to tease more new music, sharing a preview of a massive unreleased bass tune. The yet-to-be-named ID strays from the ferocious dubstep flavors of his recent releases, instead boasting uplifting, breezy chord progressions and a soulful vocal refrain of "you’re gonna wanna be high for this, alive for this." The drop, however, is signature GRiZ with it's head-bopping cadence and wonky yet groovy bass patches.

Check out the preview below, courtesy of GRiZ's Instagram. At the time of the article's publishing, GRiZ hasn't revealed any further information about the track, including a title or release date.

