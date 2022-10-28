GRiZ Taps ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier for New Dubstep Anthem, "Skydive"

It’s been a momentous year of music releases for GRiZ, and with only two months left, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Following last month's masterful and dreamy fourth installment of his Chasing The Golden Hour mixtape series, GRiZ is back with a dose of dubstep in his new single, "Skydive."

Featuring frequent collaborators ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier, "Skydive" comes wrapped in chaotic layers of wobbly bass and distorted sound design. While the two contributed to the funky track "Keep Bouncin'" from CTGH4, “Skydive” marks a dramatic shift thanks to its heavy-hitting qualities.

In addition to the new single, GRiZ has also shared the official aftermovie for his inaugural Triple Rainbow event. As one of the only electronic events to be held at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, the four-minute aftermovie showcases the sold-out, two-day camping extravaganza, which debuted GRiZ’s brand new stage design.

Watch the official aftermovie below.

To cap off the year, GRiZ will return to his hometown of Detroit for his annual GRiZMAS events on December 9th and 10th. A week later, he'll host his second annual Space Camp at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum on December 16th and 17th.

