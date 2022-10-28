Skip to main content
GRiZ Taps ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier for New Dubstep Anthem, "Skydive"

GRiZ Taps ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier for New Dubstep Anthem, "Skydive"

GRiZ also shared the official aftermovie for his inaugural Triple Rainbow event.

Garrett Poulos

GRiZ also shared the official aftermovie for his inaugural Triple Rainbow event.

It’s been a momentous year of music releases for GRiZ, and with only two months left, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Following last month's masterful and dreamy fourth installment of his Chasing The Golden Hour mixtape series, GRiZ is back with a dose of dubstep in his new single, "Skydive."

Featuring frequent collaborators ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier, "Skydive" comes wrapped in chaotic layers of wobbly bass and distorted sound design. While the two contributed to the funky track "Keep Bouncin'" from CTGH4, “Skydive” marks a dramatic shift thanks to its heavy-hitting qualities.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Fate Of Gnarnia (Article Image)
MUSIC RELEASES

Check Out PsoGnar's "Fate of Gnarnia" Album Trailer Made In Unreal Engine 5

Producer and vocalist PsoGnar has released a full-length fantasy concept album.

By EDM.com Staff
rl grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: RL Grime Calls On UFC Legend Bruce Buffer for Massive "Halloween XI: Dead Space" Mix

RL Grime sent Halloween season into full swing after debuting his annual mix at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

By Cameron Sunkel
david guetta morten
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse

"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.

By Cameron Sunkel

In addition to the new single, GRiZ has also shared the official aftermovie for his inaugural Triple Rainbow event. As one of the only electronic events to be held at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, the four-minute aftermovie showcases the sold-out, two-day camping extravaganza, which debuted GRiZ’s brand new stage design.

Watch the official aftermovie below.

To cap off the year, GRiZ will return to his hometown of Detroit for his annual GRiZMAS events on December 9th and 10th. A week later, he'll host his second annual Space Camp at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum on December 16th and 17th.

Follow GRiZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

Related

Poulos-GRiZ-Wilmington-Night1-2021-15 copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to GRiZ's Dreamy Mixtape, "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4"

The nine-track collection brims with GRiZ's sultry electro-soul style.

GRiZ Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ's Dubstep-Inspired 7th Album "Rainbow Brain" Is His Heaviest Yet: Listen

The Denver-based producer has infused his signature funky sound with a fresh dose of wobbly bass.

griz lsdream
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and LSDREAM Drop Space Bass Banger, "Funkonaut"

"Funkoanut" fuses GRiZ’s signature sound with LSDREAM’s unique brand of space bass.

Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ drops new single "Smoke That" with ProbCause and Jaye Prime [LISTEN]

GRiZ is on fire!

GRiZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops Kaleidoscopic Dubstep Single, "Tie-Dye Sky"

"This track is like staring up at the sky and watching it explode into a kaleidoscope of colors.”

Poulos-GRiZ-BeachParty-2021-7 copy
NEWS

GRiZ Offers to Reimburse Fan Citations Following Overzealous Policing at Triple Rainbow

GRiZ is taking bold action to make Triple Rainbow attendees whole following a weekend in which fans decried security's dubious issuance of citations.

griz tvboo
MUSIC RELEASES

TVBOO Taps GRiZ for Wonky Lead Single From Debut Album: Listen to "Bass Music"

Thick saws and wonky sound design comprise the first single from TVBOO's debut LP, "Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People."

griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops First Single Off Forthcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" Tape

Two years after the release of "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 3," GRiZ has released "Your Light," the first single off the tape's follow-up.