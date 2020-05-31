GRiZ Celebrates 30th Birthday with Funky New Single and Kaleidoscopic Music Video

EDM's in-house funk master general, GRiZ, is celebrating his 30th birthday today by releasing a new single called "Solo."

"Solo" features hip-hop and R&B singer-songwriter and frequent collaborator ProbCause, who infuses a splash of soul into the ambient funk ballad.

Along with the single's release came an accompanying music video that is quintessential GRiZ. During the video's entirety, GRiZ dances on his rooftop under a picturesque sky, which is overlaid with neon filters to create a kaleidoscopic effect. It harkens back to GRiZ's pre-pandemic "Imaginarium" live production, which was marked by an awe-inspiring symphony of polychromatic lasers.

"Solo" is the first single off GRiZ's forthcoming Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3 project. As of the time of writing, he hasn't divulged a release date.

Happy birthday, GRiZ!

