Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Rich DietZ Take "Griztronics II" to Another Level With Massive Tech House Remix
Publish date:

Rich DietZ Take "Griztronics II" to Another Level With Massive Tech House Remix

The breakneck rise of Rich DietZ continues with their latest remix, a must-listen tech house take on GRiZ and Subtronics' dubstep anthem.
Author:

Alex Jerome/Élia Beach Club

The breakneck rise of Rich DietZ continues with their latest remix, a must-listen tech house take on GRiZ and Subtronics' dubstep anthem.

Just two days after GRiZ and Subtronics unveiled the long-awaited sequel to "Griztronics," Rich DietZ have dropped a remix—and it's a big one.

Considering the 48-hour timeframe and the electrifying production, it seems the virtuosic duo were especially inspired for their latest house music masterstroke. They completely transformed the dubstep banger, dropping a tech house nuke with the quirky yet explosive sound they've delivered time and again.

Rich DietZ managed to harness the acid-fueled leads of GRiZ and Subtronics' original and interlace them with a chunky bassline, reimagining the festival anthem for the clubs. It's a dichotomy they've executed with precision en route to becoming one of the most exciting acts in house music in 2021.

You can listen to Rich DietZ remix of "Griztronics II (Another Level)" below and download it for free here.

The new remix is the latest in Rich DietZ's "Treatz" series, wherein the Floridian tandem release weekly flips, edits, and mashups for anyone looking for secret weapons for their DJ sets.

Recommended Articles

rich dietz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Take "Griztronics II" to Another Level With Massive Tech House Remix

The breakneck rise of Rich DietZ continues with their latest remix, a must-listen tech house take on GRiZ and Subtronics' dubstep anthem.

13 seconds ago
Wax Motif
MUSIC RELEASES

Wax Motif Drops Tulum-Inspired Single "Koalack" From Debut Album

A departure for Wax Motif, the hypnotic "Koalack" will appear on the renowned house music producer's forthcoming debut album, "HARD STREET."

1 hour ago
255931731_438220681004293_7506368085675899833_n
NEWS

Watch NERVO Perform DJ Set From Hot Air Balloon in Brazil for Formula 1 Racing

The sisterly duo threw down an electrifying set above the famed Interlagos racetrack in São Paulo.

1 hour ago

They've dropped riveting reworks of Daft Punk's "Aerodynamic," Eazy-E's "Boyz-n-the-Hood," and Shouse's "Love Tonight," among many others, the latter of which sent shivers down the collective spine of the EDC faithful at their recent closing performance in Las Vegas after deadmau5 at Élia Beach Club. Rich DietZ's "TreatZ" have also received spins on BBC Radio 1, Diplo's Revolution on SiriusXM, and Tiësto's iconic Club Life mix series, among others.

Check out the original "Griztronics II (Another Level)" below.

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

FOLLOW RICH DIETZ:

Facebook: Facebook.com/RichDietZofficial
Instagram: Instagram.com/RichDietZofficial
Twitter: Twitter.com/RichDietZmusic
YouTube: YouTube.com/RichDietZofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/33e5f6v
SoundCloud: SoundCloud.com/RichDietZofficial
SoundCloud ("TreatZ"): SoundCloud.com/RichDietZTreatZ

Related

258745100_964349030820058_4117150745730596409_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Where It's ATT Recruit Rich DietZ for Gritty Tech House Remix of "Thunder"

A double whammy of fast-rising electronic music duos have locked horns for a huge remix.

195285916_960285477876786_5938412684727405463_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Breathe New Life Into "Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat" With Acid-Infused House Rework

Rich DietZ have flipped Fatboy Slim and Riva Starr's classic rave track on its head.

Jenny Bee
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Take Us On a Tech House Ride With "Ferris Wheel" ft. Jenny Bee

Rich DietZ's festival-themed house heater features a seductive spoken-word tale by Jenny Bee.

Rich Dietz - Tech No Malfunction - Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Unleashes Monster House Single "Tech No Malfunction"

Rich Dietz brings the techno party to your home.

Rich DietZ - Sheesh (YT - NW)
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return With Rapid-Fire Bass House Jam "Sheesh"

Rich DietZ let their quick wit and hard-hitting basslines show on "Sheesh."

243510599_4502212799842953_8787347139176899084_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich DietZ and Poya's Anthemic Trap Banger "Empire"

"Empire" is the latest triumph in a burgeoning career that grows with each genre-bending release for Rich DietZ.

Rich DietZ
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Flip Getter's "Head Splitter" Into Blistering House Anthem

The duo's mind-melting house rework is the latest in their "TreatZ" series.

Rich DietZ Space Whip
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ Return with Tech House Tune "Space Whip"

Rich DietZ are on a roll this festival season.