GRiZ and The Sponges Finally Release Funky, Fan-Favorite House Track, "Volume"

GRiZ and The Sponges finally released one of their most sought-after IDs.

They've surprise-released "Volume," a staple of their live sets which fans had been clamoring for since the moment it was debuted live.

With a running start, "Volume" opens up with a steady beat to get you warmed up. A flurry of soulful vocal samples and scratching then gives way to a rhythmic house beat with funky bass and—of course—plenty of saxophone. The final product is sure to make you tap your feet at your desk and lay it all out on the dancefloor when you hear it live.

For those wondering why they can't find "Volume" on major streaming platforms, GRiZ said the track will not be distributed to DSPs like Spotify and Apple Music due to the song's large amount of samples, which he said would be "nearly impossible to clear."

You can stream the funky single on SoundCloud below.

