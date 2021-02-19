GRiZ Returns With His First Release of 2021, the Groovy Dubstep Banger "Vibe Check"

After a few quiet months, GRiZ is back with his first release of the year, "Vibe Check." Infused with soulful instrumentals and his beloved, acid-dripping production style, GRiZ has dropped a new tune that is surely worth the wait.

"Vibe Check" is a truly uplifting experience, aligning perfectly with the upcoming winter edition of Camp Kulabunga. Established in 2018, the annual event hosted by GRiZ and friends usually goes down in the summertime. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers decided to create a winter rendition taking place on February 20th and 21st.

Focusing on key wellness topics such as fitness, yoga, meditation, and expressive arts, the weekend will be jam-packed with workshops aiming to create a sense of community online. It is not too late to register for Camp Kulabunga. To find out more, visit the event's official website.

GRiZ had been on a roll last year, releasing the 5th and 6th installments of his Bangers EP collection, as well as the third edition of his Chasing The Golden Hour mixtape series. Not to mention his Night Bass Records single, "Could U," and a few stellar collaborations, including "Solo" with ProbCause and teaming up with Wreckno for the funky pride anthem "Medusa," and its ensuing remix pack.

The luminary producer has been on a "creative high" as of late. Just last month, GRiZ updated his fans in an Instagram post about his latest music endeavors, announcing an all-new collection that he dubbed "very dance forward and very reminiscent of the era of music that [he] grew up with as a young producer with a twist of all the skills [he has] learned over the years." The release of "Vibe Check" hints to the level of heart and soul that GRiZ has poured into this new collection, certainly providing a feel-good boost to get through this trying time.

