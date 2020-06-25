Long time champion of the LBGTQ+ communinty GRiZ has teamed up with Wreckno for a Pride Month anthem you won't soon forget.

"Medusa" has the opposite effect of the beast it's named after—once it ensnares you, it's impossible not to move along to its wildly infectious groove. Catchy, hip-hop-inspired vocal verses lay perfectly over a forward-thinking production from Wreckno and veteran producer GRiZ. It's bobby midtempo rhythm encapsulates a summery and airy feeling, while still maintaining its grit and energy to keep the listener dancing.

With both producers celebrating Pride Month, the "Medusa" artwork was commissioned from non-binary, gay, Black illustrator Gabriella Grimes, whose work seeks to bring visibility to people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and gender-nonconforming people.

GRiZ has previously been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ causes, with fundraising efforts toward Trans Lifeline, The Trevor Project, It Gets Better, and more. His efforts have earned him recognition by The Advocate, who named him to their "Champions Of Pride" list, and USA Today, who recognized him on their "Faces Of Pride" list.

The release of "Medusa" is also paired with a giveaway for an exclusive unreleased GRiZ canvas print and t-shirt. Details for that giveaway can be found here.

