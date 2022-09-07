Skip to main content
GRiZ Drops First Single Off Forthcoming "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4" Tape

Two years after the release of "Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 3," GRiZ has released "Your Light," the first single off the tape's follow-up.

Jason Siegel

GRiZ has dropped the first single off his forthcoming Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4 tape.

The multi-instrumentalist and electronic music superstar today released "Your Light," which arrives two years after the release of Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 3. While this year has seen a number of dubstep and house music records, including recent collabs with LSDREAM ("Funkonaut"), The Sponges' ("Volume") and TVBOO ("Bass Music"), this time around, GRiZ displays a more downtempo, melodic sound.

Harnessing GRiZ's funk roots and minimalist sensibilities, “Your Light” flutters with airy guitar riffs, hazy vocal accents and bright synths. Of course, the track wouldn’t be complete without a classic heady saxophone solo by GRiZ himself.

"I wanted to recreate the carefree good vibes you feel when it’s just about sunset on the perfect summer evening and everything is the most beautiful shimmering tint of gold,” GRiZ said in a press statement. “Chasing The Golden Hour is that magical moment, it is the cool breeze against your back, it is sweet summer swagger in music form.”

Listen to “Your Light” below.

Follow GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

