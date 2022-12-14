Skip to main content
GRiZ and Zeds Dead Cover "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" for First-Ever Collab

"Ecstasy of Soul," GRiZ and Zeds Dead's debut collaboration, premiered during their B2B performance at last year's Goldrush Festival.

c/o Press

GRiZ and Zeds Dead are here with the rootinest, tootinest dubstep song you've ever heard.

The bass music outlaws have rolled into town for their first-ever collaboration, "Ecstasy of Soul." Fans have been clamoring for the Wild West-inspired track ever since its premiere way back in September 2021 during their debut B2B at Goldrush Festival. Now, GRiZ and Zeds Dead are back on the saddle for its official release.

zeds dead griz

GRiZ and Zeds Dead.

You can hear the influences the moment you press play. The track begins with a cover of one of the most iconic pieces of Western media, "The Ecstasy Of Gold" by the late composer Ennio Morricone from the 1966 classic, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

After properly setting the scene with a dramatic introduction, GRiZ and Zeds Dead burst into the saloon guns blazing with a scintillating bass drop filled with vibrant sound design. With tense builds and progressively intensifying bass, it's no surprise the track was created to open up a festival set.

"We were doing a big back to back set in Arizona and wanted to create something super epic for the intro," Zeds Dead said in a joint statement. "We tossed around a few ideas and finally decided to try something with a version of the Good The Bad and the Ugly theme. Something about the Wild West and the new frontier seemed to be calling our name. GRiZ is the best and this was a lot of fun to work on, it brought us back to our old remixing days."

"Ecstasy of Soul" by GRiZ and Zeds Dead is out now on the latter's Deadbeats imprint. You can listen to the track below and stream it here.

