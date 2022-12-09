GRL GANG Drops Stacked Holiday Compilation, "Wreck the Halls Vol. 3"

GRL GANG lives and breathes inclusivity. The collective has been making waves in the dance music industry for years by highlighting women and non-binary artists on the cutting-edge.

GRL GANG's annual "Wreck the Halls" compilation, loaded with multi-genre bangers spanning dubstep, bass, house and techno, has now returned with its third edition.

"I'm ecstatic to be releasing our third installment of ‘Wreck The Halls,’ which is one of my favorite installments to date,” said GRL GANG founder JEANIE in a statement. “The artists involved are all incredibly talented and I’m so honored to be able to showcase their talents via another killer GRL GANG compilation."

The compilation comes in hot with a dubstep heater, "Distorted Dino" from Dino Shadix, which follows the release of her Lil T-Rex EP on Disciple Round Table. Fresh off of a collaboration with MUST DIE!, Onumi contributes "FALLCATCHER," weaving enthralling layers of bass with extraterrestrial-inspired sound design.

Following a recent release on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint, TINYKVT brings "Tired" to the mix with her own dreamy, transcendent vocals. Meanwhile, Kendoll adds some zest to the compilation with a high-energy house record, "What a Show" (with Techno Tupac) and Collelo follows suit with the shape-cutting "Money on Tap."

Take a listen to Wreck The Halls, Vol. 3 below.

