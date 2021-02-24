GRVYRDS Drops Wild New Single "$$$"

GRVYRDS Drops Wild New Single "$$$"

Prepare your speakers for this trap behemoth.
Author:
Publish date:

GRVYRDS has emerged to break some speakers with his latest single "$$$," a wild bass music production from start to finish that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats. It's a shame live events aren't in action at the moment, because this would be an absolute show stopper.

"$$$" is an impressive trap hybrid, incorporating devious breaks around every corner with explosive bass patches and thunderous 808s. GRVYRDS features a smooth rap topline over the depravity of the production, whichi makes it feel like it would fit perfectly into the energy of a Travis Scott set. He expertly interpolates those vocals with the drop's wonky sound design, delivering a track that represents the best of both worlds in terms of trap and dubstep.

Check out the blistering "$$$" below.

GRVYRDS has never been one to stick to a single style of music when it comes to his production. Since entering the scene he's explored a variety of electronic sub-genres, catching the attention of some of the biggest labels in the game, such as Ministry of Sound, Dim Mak, and Vicious, among others.

His live sets are also sight to be seen, delivering visceral experiences as opposed to simple DJ sets. When the green light is given to see this Australian rising star in-person, make sure you jump on the opportunity. 

You can listen to "$$$" across all streaming platforms here

FOLLOW GRVYRDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/grvyrds
Twitter: twitter.com/grvyrds
Instagram: instagram.com/grvyrds
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3bykF9d

Related

Eazley
MUSIC RELEASES

Eazley Drops Hard-Hitting New Single "Babylon Weak"

Prepare your speakers for this one.

AWAY, Roniit, Crywolf
MUSIC RELEASES

AWAY Drops Eerie New Single "Parasite" With Roniit and Crywolf

This single will send chills down your spine in the best way possible.

Untitled collage-3
MUSIC RELEASES

KSHMR and Marnik Drop New Single, "Alone" ft. Anjulie and Jeffrey Jey

Cry dance your heart out to this one.

ALWZ SNNY
MUSIC RELEASES

ALWZ SNNY Drops Bright New Dance Single "Wasted" With Krysta Youngs

A track to bring a bit of sunniness to your day.

Deadmau5 wearing mau5head during DJ permormance.
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Drops New Techno Single, "FALL"

The release spree continues.

Kristian-Nairn (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Kristian Nairn Drops New Single "Evolve"

the Rave Of Thrones star returns with a new progressive house track.

Dash Berlin, ANG
MUSIC RELEASES

Dash Berlin and ANG Drop New Single "Firefly" on Hardwell's Revealed Recordings

The type of track that makes you wish you were back in 2011 under the electric sky with your rave group.

AdKtTiIg
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Duo KAYAX Drop Funky New Single "5:29"

Catch KAYEX at Your Paradise Festival, Fiji