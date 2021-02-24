GRVYRDS Drops Wild New Single "$$$"

GRVYRDS has emerged to break some speakers with his latest single "$$$," a wild bass music production from start to finish that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats. It's a shame live events aren't in action at the moment, because this would be an absolute show stopper.

"$$$" is an impressive trap hybrid, incorporating devious breaks around every corner with explosive bass patches and thunderous 808s. GRVYRDS features a smooth rap topline over the depravity of the production, whichi makes it feel like it would fit perfectly into the energy of a Travis Scott set. He expertly interpolates those vocals with the drop's wonky sound design, delivering a track that represents the best of both worlds in terms of trap and dubstep.

Check out the blistering "$$$" below.

GRVYRDS has never been one to stick to a single style of music when it comes to his production. Since entering the scene he's explored a variety of electronic sub-genres, catching the attention of some of the biggest labels in the game, such as Ministry of Sound, Dim Mak, and Vicious, among others.

His live sets are also sight to be seen, delivering visceral experiences as opposed to simple DJ sets. When the green light is given to see this Australian rising star in-person, make sure you jump on the opportunity.

You can listen to "$$$" across all streaming platforms here.

