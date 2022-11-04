Gryffin Weaves Between Ballads and Festival Anthems In Stunning Sophomore Album, "Alive"

Skip to main content
The album spans 17 tracks and features collaborations with MØ, OneRepublic and more.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

The album spans 17 tracks and features collaborations with MØ, OneRepublic and more.

Grammy-nominated DJ, dance music producer and guitarist Gryffin has released Alive, his 17-track sophomore album.

Arriving nearly three years since the release of his debut full-length, Gravity, Gryffin's big return effortlessly weaves between festival anthems and pure emotional energy. This rain dance between the two aesthetics allows for maximum impact of Gryffin's unique and influential sound.

gryffin

Gryffin performs live at Chicago's North Coast Music Festival.

"Scandalous," a collaboration with chart-topping songstress Tinashe, brings a sassy edge while "Lose Your Love" (with a crooning Matt Maeson) explores the struggles of holding onto someone you love. Alive also features collaborations with Au-Ra, MØ, OneRepublic, Calum Scott and Kygo, to name a few.

gryffin
By Lennon Cihak
general house party
Lifestyle

Are You the Designated DJ at Parties? Here Are 5 Lies to Get Out of It

Having good taste in music is a blessing and a curse.

By Jason Heffler
countdown nye
EVENTS

Zedd, deadmau5, More Confirmed for Countdown NYE 2022: See the Full Lineup

The alien-themed SoCal festival will feature four stages and over 80 artists.

By EDM.com Staff

To celebrate the release of Alive, Gryffin is performing a massive show at L.A. State Historic Park, where fans can dance under the stars to the sounds of the album. The momentous show is going down just weeks after his first-ever headlining performance at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to Alive below and stream the album here.

Follow Gryffin:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gl5Jg1

