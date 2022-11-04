Gryffin Weaves Between Ballads and Festival Anthems In Stunning Sophomore Album, "Alive"
Grammy-nominated DJ, dance music producer and guitarist Gryffin has released Alive, his 17-track sophomore album.
Arriving nearly three years since the release of his debut full-length, Gravity, Gryffin's big return effortlessly weaves between festival anthems and pure emotional energy. This rain dance between the two aesthetics allows for maximum impact of Gryffin's unique and influential sound.
"Scandalous," a collaboration with chart-topping songstress Tinashe, brings a sassy edge while "Lose Your Love" (with a crooning Matt Maeson) explores the struggles of holding onto someone you love. Alive also features collaborations with Au-Ra, MØ, OneRepublic, Calum Scott and Kygo, to name a few.
Gryffin Weaves Between Ballads and Festival Anthems In Stunning Sophomore Album, "Alive"
To celebrate the release of Alive, Gryffin is performing a massive show at L.A. State Historic Park, where fans can dance under the stars to the sounds of the album. The momentous show is going down just weeks after his first-ever headlining performance at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now.
Listen to Alive below and stream the album here.
