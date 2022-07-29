Skip to main content
Gryffin Joins Forces With Blanke and Eyelar for Emotive Single, "Colors"

Gryffin Joins Forces With Blanke and Eyelar for Emotive Single, "Colors"

"Colors" is a cathartic love song that will appear on Gryffin's upcoming sophomore album, "Alive."

brphoto.co

"Colors" is a cathartic love song that will appear on Gryffin's upcoming sophomore album, "Alive."

In a dream collaboration of sorts, Gryffin has joined forces with EDM.com Class of 2021 star Blanke for a new single, "Colors."

"Colors" is a cathartic love song that finds Gryffin returning to his roots as he gears up for the release of his hotly anticipated sophomore album, Alive. The aching track is reminiscent of the signature, guitar-driven sound on which he glided to the upper echelon of dance music around 2016.

The single features a poignant topline from surging singer-songwriter Eyelar, whose visceral lyrics channel colorful motifs to explore the sublime feeling of finally finding the right person: "Cellophane sunsets, summer rain, blood red, color me / You make me feel your inspiration."

Take a listen to "Colors" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

artworks-Mi5XXqdbQ7yx-0-t500x500
MUSIC RELEASES

Gryffin Joins Forces With Blanke and Eyelar for Emotive Single, "Colors"

"Colors" is a cathartic love song that will appear on Gryffin's upcoming sophomore album, "Alive."

By Jason Heffler3 minutes ago
NGHTMRE - SMF 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
NEWS

NGHTMRE Announces Release Date of Long-Awaited Debut Album, "DRMVRSE"

NGHTMRE shared that he was working on his first album the way back in 2020.

By Nick Yopko29 minutes ago
293656483_474143271207398_5369467333219495138_n
NEWS

Watch Conor McGregor Rave to House Music In Ibiza

As rumors continue to swirl around a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor balled out in Ibiza for his 34th birthday.

By Jason Heffler47 minutes ago

"When Eyelar first sent me ‘Colors,’ I immediately fell in love," Gryffin said in a statement. "However, it took several iterations over the course of a year and the assistance of good friend Blanke to perfect. This song represents so much of what my music is about, and I hope everyone feels the emotions and power of this record."

You can stream "Colors" here.

FOLLOW GRYFFIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gl5Jg1

FOLLOW BLANKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/blankemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/blankemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/blankemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ptm6e9

FOLLOW EYELAR:

Facebook: facebook.com/eyelarx
Twitter: twitter.com/Eyelar
Instagram: instagram.com/eyelarx
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bezYYx

Related

Black-and-white headshot of EDM DJ/producer Gryffin A.K.A. Dan Griffith.
MUSIC RELEASES

Gryffin and John Martin Join Forces for Dream Collaboration, "Cry"

Break out the tissues.

jason ross gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

Gryffin, Jason Ross, and Calle Lehmann Drop Anthemic Single "After You"

Jason Ross and Gryffin have cooked up a melodic anthem showcasing their signature sounds.

Blanke Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Unleashes Rumbling Drum & Bass Single "Breathe"

"Breathe" was released under Blanke's ÆON:ONE project via Deadbeats.

seven lions kill the noise
MUSIC RELEASES

Kill The Noise Teams Up With Seven Lions for Stunning Single, "Without You"

"Without You" will appear on Kill The Noise's upcoming sophomore album, "EMBRACƎ."

Blanke and Luma
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Luma Release Moving New Single "Survive"

"Survive" may be Blanke's biggest tune of the year.

Blanke and Dia Frampton
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Dia Frampton Return to Ophelia Records on Heartfelt Single "Spark"

This melodic dubstep smash arrives just in time for festival season.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Deathpact Stun On Gritty New Single, "Mitosis": Listen

Arriving by way of Deadbeats, "Mitosis" is the perfect fusion of Blanke and Deathpact's signature sounds.

blanke runn
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and RUNN Connect on Shimmering New Single "Lights Out"

"Lights Out" is the second single off of Blanke's forthcoming EP, "Land Of The Wayfarer."