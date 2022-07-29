Gryffin Joins Forces With Blanke and Eyelar for Emotive Single, "Colors"
In a dream collaboration of sorts, Gryffin has joined forces with EDM.com Class of 2021 star Blanke for a new single, "Colors."
"Colors" is a cathartic love song that finds Gryffin returning to his roots as he gears up for the release of his hotly anticipated sophomore album, Alive. The aching track is reminiscent of the signature, guitar-driven sound on which he glided to the upper echelon of dance music around 2016.
The single features a poignant topline from surging singer-songwriter Eyelar, whose visceral lyrics channel colorful motifs to explore the sublime feeling of finally finding the right person: "Cellophane sunsets, summer rain, blood red, color me / You make me feel your inspiration."
Take a listen to "Colors" below.
"When Eyelar first sent me ‘Colors,’ I immediately fell in love," Gryffin said in a statement. "However, it took several iterations over the course of a year and the assistance of good friend Blanke to perfect. This song represents so much of what my music is about, and I hope everyone feels the emotions and power of this record."
You can stream "Colors" here.
