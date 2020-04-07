Gryffin Releases New Single Alongside Country Music Star Chris Lane

Gryffin has delivered his first original single of 2020, a collaboration alongside country singer Chris Lane.

The single arrives nearly six months following the producer's debut album Gravity, released in late 2019. Gryffin (real name Dan Griffith) delivers his latest, "Hold You Tonight", marking a new venture into country music influenced dance-pop.

The producer additionally teased out new music to an audience of over 75,000 viewers on YouTube over the weekend during his Digital Mirage livestream performance. The move could be an indication "Hold You Tonight" is Griffith's first of many singles due to arrive this year.

Griffith's twangy guitars and soaring leads are an energizing force perfectly brought together by a strong vocal from Chris Lane. For Lane, the track marks his debut in the dance music arena. The "I Don't Know About You" singer co-wrote "Hold You Tonight" alongside Griffith.

Griffith took to Instagram recently to reveal the release date of "Hold You Tonight" coincides with the date of his wedding anniversary. The producer is dedicating the release of this record to his wife of two years, Steph Griffith.

FOLLOW GRYFFIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/gryffinofficial