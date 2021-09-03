Listen to Gryffin's Sublime Lost In Dreams Festival Mix [EDM.com Exclusive]

The 21-minute tape is an electrifying blend of melodic house, dubstep and trance.

Just days ahead of his headlining performance at Insomniac's inaugural Lost In Dreams festival, Gryffin has released an electrifying festival mixtape exclusively via EDM.com.

Clocking in at just over 21 minutes, the tape soars with power-packed cuts of tracks by the superstar producer and his electronic contemporaries, such as Seven Lions and MitiS. Highlights include a speaker-busting remix of "Best Is Yet To Come" (with Kyle Reynolds) and a sublime rework of "Cali Dreams" by Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc and The Beach.

Featuring a delightfully on-brand blend of melodic house, dubstep and trance, the mix is a promising preview of Gryffin's Saturday set.

"I'm very excited to headline Lost In Dreams' first festival this weekend. The Vegas crowd always brings the energy, and I'm still coming off how awesome Beyond Wonderland was this past weekend," Gryffin told EDM.com. "Can't wait to play some new edits and music for everyone as well!"

Gryffin will take to the festival's Lost Stage on September 4th at 1AM. Tickets for the Las Vegas event are on sale here.

FOLLOW GRYFFIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gl5Jg1

FOLLOW LOST IN DREAMS:

Facebook: facebook.com/itslostindreams

Twitter: twitter.com/itslostindreams

Instagram: instagram.com/itslostindreams

YouTube: bit.ly/2NBsx1A