Gryffin and John Martin Join Forces for Dream Collaboration, "Cry"

Just a few days after announcing his "first record of the next chapter," renowned future bass and dance pop producer Gryffin has dropped the curtain, unveiling his new single "Cry" with John Martin.

On July 28th, 2020, Gryffin tweeted that he started work on the track "with the intention of making a timeless dance record." There is perhaps no collaborator more suitable for such an ambition than Martin, the iconic voice beyond a bevy of the most inescapable songs in electronic dance music, like Swedish House Mafia's "Save The World" and "Don't You Worry Child."

"Cry" is a scintillating future pop record that tugs at the heartstrings through Martin's poignant vocal effort. If Gryffin's sentiments about his next chapter are to truly signal a change, the single could serve as a harbinger for a slew of forthcoming hits.

You can stream or download "Cry" here and check it out below.

