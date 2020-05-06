Gryffin and Noah Kahan Breathe New Life Into Bon Iver's "Heavenly Father"

With great hair comes great responsibility. Remixing music from Bon Iver is no easy task, but with their flowing locks and spellbinding dance pop sensibilities, Gryffyn and Noah Kahan have done so with flying colors.

Today the pair released their cover of Bon Iver's 2014 single "Heavenly Father," producing a soaring future bass rework that serves as a refreshing electronic twist on the original.

Iconic indie folk band Bon Iver released "Heavenly Father" back in summer 2014 before the track appeared on the soundtrack to Scrubs star Zach Braff's film Wish I Was Here. In a glowing review of the single, Rolling Stone said it "finds [frontman] Justin Vernon looping angelic coos to create an electronic choir before his robust voice enters" while lauding it as a "reflective yet upbeat" track. Gryffin and Noah Kahan have now imbued a splash of indie-electronic flavors, covering "Heavenly Father" as part of a Spotify Singles release that also includes a reimagined version of their collaborative hit "Need Your Love."

"Noah Kahan and I are both huge fans of Bon Iver," Gryffin said in a press statement. "We felt it'd be cool to do our own interpretation of one of our favorites songs of his, and it just came about super naturally in the studio. Noah has a super dynamic falsetto vocal, and we just felt like it would be a cover where we could showcase Noah's incredible voice and range."

Noah Kahan recently released his scintillating new EP Cape Elizabeth, which was recorded over the course of one week from a home studio in Vermont. Gryffin has stayed busy as well, recently announcing his full-length film Gryffin: Gravity Live from The Shrine, which will premiere via his YouTube channel on Saturday, May 9th at 6PM PST (9PM EST).

You can listen to both singles and add them to your personal playlists here.

