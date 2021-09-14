Gryffin's Seductive New Single "Piece of Me" Was Created During Isolation: Listen

"I channeled that pent up energy into this record.”

Gryffin has teamed up with Swedish indie-pop singer LOVA for a new single called “Piece of Me.” Out now on Darkroom Records, the sultry tune was created in the midst of a period of isolation during the pandemic.

"I remember being stuck in quarantine, and all I wanted to do was see my friends and go out and have fun," Gryffin recalled in an Instagram post. "Instead of being able to do that, I channeled that pent up energy into this record."

Gryffin's quarantine-induced yearning for a fun night out shines in this lively track. Bright synths and a summery electric guitar riff make up the seductive beat, while LOVA’s emotive vocals serve as icing on the cake. The sizzling song belongs at any festive occasion, from nightclubs and festivals to pool parties and beach romps.

You can listen to “Piece of Me” below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

