Check Out Gryffin’s EDM.com Festival Hits Playlist Takeover Ahead Of His Sunset Music Festival 2022 Performance

2022 is looking like it’s about to be another massive year for Gryffin.

The highly acclaimed producer and songwriter is gearing up for his performance at Sunset Music Festival Tampa this Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which will also include sets from Alesso, Zeds Dead, ILLENIUM and many more electronic music mainstays. Ahead of his set, Gryffin has teamed up with EDM.com to take over the EDM.com Festival Hits playlist, giving fans an early taste of the legendary artists and music that festival-goers can expect at 'SMF Tampa' 2022.

“I’m stoked to be playing Sunset Music Festival this year,” Gryffin tells EDM.com. “Fans that come to my set can definitely expect some of my upcoming songs from Alive as well as everyone’s favorites from Gravity!”

As the release of Gryffin’s forthcoming sophomore album Alive is well underway, the highly acclaimed artist has shared an impressive string of singles, with his latest gem having just arrived in the form of “Caught Up” alongside singer and songwriter Olivia O'Brien. A summery and infectious cut, “Caught Up” is driven by intoxicating vocals and sun-kissed melodies, further cementing Gryffin as a dance music tastemaker.

Asked about the collaboration, Gryffin reveals "This was one of my favorite tracks to make. When I first heard the demo for 'Caught Up', I knew I wanted to turn it into a summer anthem. I wanted this record to be fun and energetic all the way through. I’ve been a fan of Olivia’s music for a while and knew she was the artist I wanted to collaborate on the song with. It was a super natural process when we got in the studio to finish the track. Her vocal performance is next level and I hope everyone plays it loud when having great times with friends."

Check out Gryffin’s exclusive selections for EDM.com below, featuring music from Said The Sky, Tchami, EDM.com Class of 2021 artist Blanke, and more.

