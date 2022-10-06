Gryffin and Tinashe Team Up for Sultry Dance Anthem, "Scandalous"

Gryffin and Tinashe have teamed up for a scorching dance anthem, "Scandalous."

Gryffin is currently gearing up for two of his largest headlining shows ever at Red Rocks Ampitheater and LA State Historic Park, respectively, as well as preparing for the release of his sophomore album, Alive, the follow-up to 2019's genre-bending Gravity.

Released via Darkroom/Interscope, "Scandalous" is sprinkled with Gryffin's signature house music sound. Meanwhile, Tinashe's powerful lyrics grab hold and pull us through an anthemic, edgy arrangement replete with impressive vocal gymnastics.

"Show me how you do the things you do / it blows my mind," she sings as bright arpeggios and pulsing bass subtly rumble underneath.

Listen to "Scandalous" below.

Fans of Gryffin have seen a barrage of new tracks from the guitarist and DJ ahead of Alive.

Gryffin and EDM.com Class of 2021 star Blanke recently joined forces for a dance anthem called "Colors." Last month, we saw the release of a collaboration with Kygo and Calum Scott, the uplifting "Woke Up In Love," which showcased a perfect cadence to soundtrack the end of summer.

You can stream "Scandalous" here.

