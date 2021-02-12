Gryffin and Two Feet Unite For Their Heartfelt New Single, "I Want Love"

Just in time for Valentine's Day.
Renowned future bass and dance-pop producer, Gryffin, has united with Two Feet for their heartfelt new single, "I Want Love." Out now on Darkroom Records, this idyllic track showcases a balanced blend of seemingly juxtaposing styles. 

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Two Feet, is known for his atmospheric and moody lyrics—often expressing deep-seated feelings of longing, heartbreak, and uncertainty. Conversely, Gryffin has established himself as a melodic musician catering to uplifting, feel-good soundscapes. Pairing the soulful songwriting and vocals from Two Feet with Gryffin's soft sonic style, the duo generated "I Want Love," a melodic mid-tempo masterpiece.

"I Want Love" marks the first collaboration from the duo and it is certainly one to take note of. Throughout the track, Two Feet provides passionate vocals encompassing the tender feelings of one longing for love. This theme is a departure from the usual aversion around the subject noted in his most popular releases, "Go Fuck Yourself," "Love Is A Bitch," and "I Feel Like I'm Drowning." Meanwhile, Gryffin has added to his array of warm, affectionate tunes like, "All You Need To Know," "Cry," and "Hold You Tonight." With this new release, Gryffin has yet again proven his impeccable strength as a producer, with a growing list of collaborations under his belt.

You can stream or download "I Want Love" here.

