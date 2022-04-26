GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Deliver Anthemic House Track, "Moving On"
Miami-based producer GT_Ofice has been making strides in the electronic dance music space since emerging in 2019. What makes this producer stand out is his ability to create infectious electro-pop productions alongside sensational vocalists.
For his latest offering, "Moving On," GT_Ofice taps in Britt Lari for their third collaborative track to come out on CAINE Records. The two seem to work well together, once again unveiling a bubbly electronic anthem.
The track begins with soft keys and warm chord progressions, setting the tone for the melodic house arrangement that follows. Lari provides a typically strong topline above GT_Ofice's production, which is as radiant as ever, akin to finally breaking free from a ball and chain.
"'Moving On' is about not being on the same page and no matter how perfect two people are together," GT_Ofice said, "if the timing isn’t right it’s best to move on.”
Take a listen to "Moving On" below.
GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Deliver Anthemic House Track, "Moving On"
"We made ‘Moving On’ when [Britt Lari] came to visit me for Valentine’s Day," GT_Ofice added, noting that the two of them "are going on a cruise from Miami together on release day to celebrate and promote our track."
"Moving On" has already seen some love from Austin Kramer, who featured the track on Tomorrowland Radio earlier this week. GT_Ofice's releases have amassed over 13 million streams on Spotify over the years, and received international radio play. Notably, his release "TUFF" (with VASSY) is currently sitting at #25 on the U.S. Dance Radio Charts.
Don’t forget to check out GT_Ofice's weekly radio show on Energy 101.9 FM San Jose, CA Wednesday’s at 8PM ET (5PM PT).
You can find "Moving On" on streaming platforms here.
