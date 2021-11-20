Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Reunite for Bubbly Dance-Pop Jam, "Try This Again"
GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Reunite for Bubbly Dance-Pop Jam, "Try This Again"

The duo have returned with yet another bubbly electronic jam.
The duo have returned with yet another bubbly electronic jam.

The dynamic duo of GT_Ofice and Britt Lari have returned with their latest dance-pop masterstroke, the aptly-titled "Try This Again."

The two seem to have the magic touch, once again concocting a bubbly electronic earworm. The track begins with warm plucks, setting the tone for the tropical-inspired arrangement that follows. Lari provides a typically strong topline above GT_Ofice's effervescent production, which is as radiant as ever, akin to sandy beaches and tequila sunrises.

The drops here strike the perfect balance between melancholic and anthemic, using pitched vocal chops and lush chords to aching effect. Overall, "Try This Again" is a buoyant post-summer jam that will have listeners yearning for the sun-kissed pools of yesteryear.

Take a listen to the vibrant new single below.

"Try This Again" marks GT_Ofice and Britt Lari's second collab following their electropop single "Ooh La La," which was released back in June. That track is on pace to soon crack 2 millions streams, a notion that only reinforces the duo as a powerhouse collaborative duo. "Ooh La La" has also received some major radio exposure, in rotation at Miami's Revolution 93.5FM and San Jose's Energy 101.9.

You can find "Try This Again" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW GT_OFICE:

Instagram: instagram.com/gt_ofice
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XkV6Se

FOLLOW BRITT LARI:

Facebook: facebook.com/brittlarimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/brittlari
Instagram: instagram.com/brittlari
Spotify: spoti.fi/2UADUdx

