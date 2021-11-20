GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Reunite for Bubbly Dance-Pop Jam, "Try This Again"
The dynamic duo of GT_Ofice and Britt Lari have returned with their latest dance-pop masterstroke, the aptly-titled "Try This Again."
The two seem to have the magic touch, once again concocting a bubbly electronic earworm. The track begins with warm plucks, setting the tone for the tropical-inspired arrangement that follows. Lari provides a typically strong topline above GT_Ofice's effervescent production, which is as radiant as ever, akin to sandy beaches and tequila sunrises.
The drops here strike the perfect balance between melancholic and anthemic, using pitched vocal chops and lush chords to aching effect. Overall, "Try This Again" is a buoyant post-summer jam that will have listeners yearning for the sun-kissed pools of yesteryear.
Take a listen to the vibrant new single below.
Recommended Articles
GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Reunite for Bubbly Dance-Pop Jam, "Try This Again"
The duo have returned with yet another bubbly electronic jam.
Listen to GRiZ and Subtronics' Hotly Anticipated "Griztronics" Sequel
Take a listen to "Griztronics II (Another Level)" before it dominates the festival circuit.
R3HAB's "Runaway" Collab With Sigala and JP Cooper Receives Bubbly Remix From Los Padres
"Keeping as much of the original as possible was important, but we knew that we wanted to take the listener to a different stage."
"Try This Again" marks GT_Ofice and Britt Lari's second collab following their electropop single "Ooh La La," which was released back in June. That track is on pace to soon crack 2 millions streams, a notion that only reinforces the duo as a powerhouse collaborative duo. "Ooh La La" has also received some major radio exposure, in rotation at Miami's Revolution 93.5FM and San Jose's Energy 101.9.
You can find "Try This Again" on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW GT_OFICE:
Instagram: instagram.com/gt_ofice
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XkV6Se
FOLLOW BRITT LARI:
Facebook: facebook.com/brittlarimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/brittlari
Instagram: instagram.com/brittlari
Spotify: spoti.fi/2UADUdx