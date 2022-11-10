Skip to main content
Zack Martino and Kastra Take On GT_Ofice’s "Never Together" With Intoxicating Remixes

Zack Martino and Kastra Take On GT_Ofice’s "Never Together" With Intoxicating Remixes

GT_Ofice is back once again with two exciting tracks.

c/o Press

GT_Ofice is back once again with two exciting tracks.

Breathing new life into his single “Never Together,” GT_Ofice has enlisted two dance music stars for a round of official remixes. 

The fast-rising producer has amassed over 17 million collective streams since he launched his career back in 2019, consistently dropping dance-pop and house heaters. Released via CAINE Records, “Never Together” saw him combine anthemic melodies with bittersweet lyrics for an aching tune.

The track directly followed big collaborations with the likes of Britt Lari, Romi Lux, Salvo and VASSY, the latter of whom featured on "Tuff," which topped the UK Commercial Pop Charts.

Kicking off GT_Ofice’s new remix pack is New York-based DJ and producer Zack Martino, who has released music on Atlantic Records, Capitol Records, Ultra, Armada and more. Martino effortlessly flips the single into a high-energy, bass-heavy dancefloor anthem that seamlessly blends tech and slap house aesthetics.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GT_Ofice Remixes
MUSIC RELEASES

Zack Martino and Kastra Take On GT_Ofice’s "Never Together" With Intoxicating Remixes

GT_Ofice is back once again with two exciting tracks.

By EDM.com Staff
charlotte de witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Launches New Label to Empower Emerging Artists

Charlotte de Witte knows how to inspire and catapult promising talent to the mainstage.

By Lennon Cihak
Distant Matter 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Distant Matter Stuns With Effervescent EP, "Iridescent"

The 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer has returned with one of his most exciting projects to date.

By EDM.com Staff

With support from superstars such as Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Avicii and David Guetta, Kastra was a perfect fit to remix "Never Together." It's no wonder how he has been able to land colossal collaborations with the likes of Grammy Award winner Fatman Scoop and superstar DJ Timmy Trumpet, as well as tour across the U.S. and perform on the mainstage at the inaugural Creamfields Thailand. With its uplifting energy and distorted vocal chops, his energetic remix is equally as impressive as Martino's, taking hints from tropical and progressive house music.

Take a listen to the new remixes below.

FOLLOW GT_OFICE:

Instagram: instagram.com/gt_ofice
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XkV6Se

Related

GT_OFICE
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice Unveils Anthemic Dance Track, "Never Together"

The buzzing producer has returned with one of his biggest singles to date.

GT
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice and Britt Lari Deliver Anthemic House Track, "Moving On"

"Moving On" marks the tandem's third collaborative track out on CAINE Records.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee Takes On Sarah Tromley’s "Fake It" With Intoxicating Remix: Listen

The LA-based producer always seems to surpass himself with his coveted remixes.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and Zack Martino Flip Destiny's Child's "Jumpin' Jumpin'" Into Tech House Banger

Rich DietZ and Zack Martino have breathed new life into Destiny's Child's post-millennium generational R&B anthem.

image
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to MIRAMAR's Sultry Nu-Disco Track With Chris James, "Verano"

"Verano" is a bubbly nu-disco track that harkens back to summer.

Zack Martino
MUSIC RELEASES

Zack Martino and Dyson Bring Summertime Vibes with "MOOD"

Zack Martino and Dyson have outdone themselves with this one.

Zack Martino
NEWS

Check Out Zack Martino's "Festival Hits" Playlist Takeover Ahead of Electric Zoo 2022 Performance

Zack Martino is sharing his recent inspirations ahead of a hotly anticipated DJ set at Electric Zoo 2022.

ridi
MUSIC RELEASES

Ridi Taps Manhattan Clique for Intoxicating House Remix of "Top Guy"

Manhattan Clique flipped the track into a house heater for the clubs.