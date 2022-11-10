Zack Martino and Kastra Take On GT_Ofice’s "Never Together" With Intoxicating Remixes

Breathing new life into his single “Never Together,” GT_Ofice has enlisted two dance music stars for a round of official remixes.

The fast-rising producer has amassed over 17 million collective streams since he launched his career back in 2019, consistently dropping dance-pop and house heaters. Released via CAINE Records, “Never Together” saw him combine anthemic melodies with bittersweet lyrics for an aching tune.

The track directly followed big collaborations with the likes of Britt Lari, Romi Lux, Salvo and VASSY, the latter of whom featured on "Tuff," which topped the UK Commercial Pop Charts.

Kicking off GT_Ofice’s new remix pack is New York-based DJ and producer Zack Martino, who has released music on Atlantic Records, Capitol Records, Ultra, Armada and more. Martino effortlessly flips the single into a high-energy, bass-heavy dancefloor anthem that seamlessly blends tech and slap house aesthetics.

With support from superstars such as Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Avicii and David Guetta, Kastra was a perfect fit to remix "Never Together." It's no wonder how he has been able to land colossal collaborations with the likes of Grammy Award winner Fatman Scoop and superstar DJ Timmy Trumpet, as well as tour across the U.S. and perform on the mainstage at the inaugural Creamfields Thailand. With its uplifting energy and distorted vocal chops, his energetic remix is equally as impressive as Martino's, taking hints from tropical and progressive house music.

Take a listen to the new remixes below.

