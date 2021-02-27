GT_Ofice and Nick Elliot Link Up on Uplifting New Single "Yesterday"

The feel-good anthem we all needed.
Songs have the ability to flip a mood from the onslaught. GT_Ofice and Nick Elliot's new single "Yesterday" does just that, bringing forth a warm sense of nostalgia and longing. The upbeat progressive house anthem arrives today via NoFace Records

The beautiful love song will have listeners feeling as if they are soaring alongside the production. It's the perfect blend of emotive softness with the vocal performance and high-energy danceability brought on through the drop. Check out the track in full below and prepare to have a smile stuck on your face from start to finish. 

This song came to fruition after the pair met at Moonrise Festival in Baltimore, Maryland where Elliott was DJing. The two quickly became friends and the rest is history. They were able to create "Yesterday" entirely from different parts of the US, with GT_Ofice stationed in Aspen and Elliott located in Denver.

Fans of these impressive artists will have a lot to look forward to. They have another collaboration coming out later this year featuring Jantine. As of this publication, no official release date has been announced, so stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled on their socials below. 

FOLLOW GT_OFICE:

Instagram: instagram.com/gt_ofice
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XkV6Se

FOLLOW NICK ELLIOTT:

Instagram: instagram.com/nickelliottmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZUxWDz

